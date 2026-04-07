Centurion industrial hub hit by business break-in surge

Business break-ins are on the rise in the Hennopspark Industrial area in Centurion, prompting private security companies to step up patrols as incidents continue to affect local businesses and cause significant financial losses.

According to Monitor Net Security spokesperson JP Le Roux, about eight business break-ins have been recorded in Hennopspark over the past two weeks, highlighting growing concerns among business owners.

Security officers achieved a breakthrough late on April 5, just before midnight, when three suspects were detained after attempting to break into a business property in the area.

“The suspects are believed to be part of a group targeting businesses in the industrial hub, contributing to the damage and losses experienced by owners over the past few weeks,” Le Roux stated.

He explained that Monitor Net officers had increased visibility patrols in response to the surge in criminal activity.

“On the night of the incident, the three men were spotted acting suspiciously on a business owner’s premises. When officers intervened, they caught the suspects in the act.

“The suspects were subsequently handed over to Wierdabrug SAPS for further investigation and could potentially be linked to other cases reported in the area,” he added.

Praising the response, Le Roux said the success was a result of the officers’ diligence, vigilance, and strong teamwork.

The recent arrests come amid broader concerns about rising crime in Centurion, where both businesses and residents are increasingly seeking ways to protect themselves.

Monitor Net general manager Paul Gerber noted that Centurion’s diverse environment presents varying security challenges, making it crucial for property owners to understand their specific risks when choosing security solutions.

He observed that residents in the area have become increasingly uneasy due to the rise in violent crime, underscoring the growing importance of reliable home and business security systems.

Gerber referred to the latest SAPS crime statistics for the period between October and December 2025, which show that Gauteng remains the province contributing the most to national crime figures, accounting for 26.1% of all community-reported serious crimes.

During this period, the province recorded 1 536 murders, representing 24.2% of the national total, along with 6 768 residential burglaries, despite an 11% decrease compared to the previous year. Nationally, 5 450 robberies at residential premises were recorded, with Gauteng contributing 34.7% of these cases.

While some crime categories have declined, Gerber emphasised that the overall volume of crime in the province remains high and cannot be ignored.

He explained that understanding local crime patterns, neighbourhood risks, and individual property layouts is key to implementing effective protection measures.

Gerber highlighted the role of modern security technology in reducing risk, stating that tools such as CCTV cameras, alarm systems, and access control have become essential in both residential and business environments.

“Continuous CCTV monitoring not only deters criminal activity but also assists in investigations and arrests, while automatic number plate recognition technology has already contributed to successful vehicle recoveries in the Centurion area,” he said.

He added that alarm systems provide an early warning against threats but stressed the importance of regular maintenance to ensure reliability when it matters most.

Break-in tools used by the three arrested men. Photo: Supplied.

Gerber also noted that while police statistics indicate that residential burglaries have decreased by 8.2% nationally, Gauteng still recorded 6 768 such incidents over three months, averaging more than 73 cases per day.

“Armed response services offer an added layer of protection through rapid reaction to alarm activations, although response times may vary depending on the provider and area,” he added.

For higher-risk situations, Gerber suggested that property owners consider specialised tactical response services.

He further explained that electric fencing, when properly installed and maintained, is widely used as a perimeter deterrent, though its effectiveness depends on the design and specific threat environment.

Gerber also drew attention to emerging crime trends, noting that attempted murder in Gauteng increased by 6.5% during the same reporting period, while the province continues to account for nearly a quarter of all contact crimes in the country.

“Selecting the right security system requires careful consideration of factors such as budget, property size, and the desired level of protection.”

He added that comprehensive solutions, such as 24/7 alarm monitoring and verified response systems, can significantly improve safety outcomes.

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