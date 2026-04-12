Four arrested as police close in on Brooklyn guesthouse murder suspect

After arresting four people during the morning of April 12, police are on the hunt for a fifth suspect following the murder of an emergency responder earlier this month at a Brooklyn guesthouse.

Police have confirmed that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the Brooklyn guesthouse murder of an emergency worker Braam Kruger on 2 April.

The deceased was the operations executive at EqiGate, a healthcare technology company in Pretoria, and was previously the manager at Emer-G-Med, a private ambulance service.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the incident began earlier that day when the guesthouse staffers received a call at approximately 15:30 from a man requesting accommodation for himself and his friends.

Braam Kruger’s upcoming service.

Van Dyk said that later on April 2, six men arrived at the guesthouse, where they booked three rooms and paid in cash. “The group appeared familiar with one another,” he said.

Later that evening, at around 20:00, five of the men reportedly left the premises in an Uber, claiming they were going to buy food.

Captain Van Dyk continued, “On Sunday, April 12, at approximately 04:15, members of SAPS successfully arrested four suspects linked to the murder of Braam Kruger at a guest house in Brooklyn,” he said.

He added that preliminary investigations, supported by intelligence gathering and the analysis of available evidence, indicated that the suspects originate primarily from the KwaZulu-Natal region.

“It was further established that the group travelled to Durban approximately three days after the incident,” he said.

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A police team was subsequently formed and deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to pursue the suspects.

“However, while en route, updated intelligence was received indicating that the suspects were returning to Gauteng,” Van Dyk said.

Van Dyk said that, acting on this information, police redeployed to the Protea Glen area, where a building previously associated with the suspects was identified.

“A co-ordinated and intelligence-driven operation was then executed at the identified address. Upon entry, members located four male suspects inside the residence. All four individuals were positively linked to the Brooklyn murder investigation and were arrested without incident,” he said.

Van Dyk confirmed that investigations are ongoing to locate and apprehend a fifth suspect believed to be involved in the matter.

The suspects will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s court on April 14.

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