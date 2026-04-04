Beloved emergency worker murdered at Brooklyn guesthouse

The brutal murder of Braam Kruger at a Brooklyn guesthouse has left the community mourning the loss of a well-known and respected local emergency services worker.

According to police, the incident unfolded on Thursday, April 2, at a guesthouse on Justice Mohamed Drive in Brooklyn. This comes after the establishment, at approximately 15:30, received a call from a white male requesting accommodation for himself and his friends.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said later that day, one white male and five African males arrived at the guesthouse, where they booked three rooms and paid in cash. He said the group appeared familiar with one another.

“It seemed that they knew one another based on how they interacted at reception,” he explained.

Later that evening, at around 20:00, five of the men reportedly left the premises in an Uber, claiming they were going to buy food.

Van Dyk said that the following morning, on April 3 at 08:00, guesthouse staff made the gruesome discovery while cleaning the rooms.

“They found a white male tied up in one of the rooms, with clear signs of a struggle. Medical services were immediately contacted, but the male was unfortunately declared dead on the scene.”

A murder docket has since been opened, and crime scene management experts were dispatched to collect evidence.

“The motive for the attack is still unknown at this stage, and investigations are ongoing,” added Van Dyk.

The victim has since been identified as Kruger, a figure widely recognised and admired in emergency response circles.

Kruger was the operations executive at EqiGate, a healthcare technology company in Pretoria, and was previously the manager at Emer-G-Med, a private ambulance service. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief throughout the community, where friends, colleagues, and community members have shared heartfelt tributes, remembering him as a dedicated professional who touched many lives.

Advocate Johannes Bosman, a longstanding friend of Braam Kruger, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

“We share with deep sadness the news of Braam’s passing. He was a life that deeply touched so many, leaving behind a legacy of meaning, connection, and impact,” said Bosman.

He added, “We honour his life, the difference he made, and the moments we were privileged to share. He will be forever remembered and never forgotten.”

Speaking to Rekord, Bosman described him as a respected figure within the emergency services fraternity.

“Braam had been involved in the security and emergency services environment for years and was well known and respected among his peers,” said Bosman.

He added that Kruger played a meaningful role in fostering support and cooperation within the community and emergency networks.

Bosman further confirmed that Kruger was not married and had no children, and is survived by his parents and siblings.

Regarding memorial arrangements, he said the family is awaiting guidance from police before finalising details.

“As soon as we have clarity, we will inform everyone,” he said.

Despite the tragedy, he confirmed that operations at EqiGate, with which Kruger was associated, would continue as normal.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

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