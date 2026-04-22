One arrested after armed gang storms Centurion storage site

A suspect has been arrested after an armed gang of around 15 men stormed a self-storage facility in Zwartkop, Centurion, holding security personnel and a client at gunpoint during a brazen robbery on Monday.

According to the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), a man was arrested and two vehicles used as getaway cars were recovered.

“In response to a report of an armed robbery in progress, the TMPD Tactical Unit was activated.

“Upon arrival at the scene, security personnel informed officers that approximately 15 armed male suspects arrived in three vehicles, a white Toyota Quantum, BMW 1 Series, and VW Crafter, and held them at gunpoint in a guard room.”

The TMPD said a client was also robbed of his personal belongings, including a firearm and cellphone.

“Acting on information gathered at the scene, the Tactical Unit initiated a Tracking and Tracing operation, leading them to a residence in Nellmapius, Mamelodi.

“At the location, officers discovered vehicles matching the description of the robbery getaway vehicles.”

It furthermore said that upon searching the premises, a man was found hiding in one of the getaway vehicles.

“He was found in possession of stolen property, a cellphone and ammunition. He was promptly arrested and is currently detained at a local police station pending court appearance.”

The Chief of Police, Commissioner YCR Faro, commends the swift and professional response of the Tactical Unit members in arresting the suspect and recovering stolen property.

She also emphasises that TMPD remains resolute to ensure the safety and security of all residents and businesses within the City of Tshwane.

Also read: Horrific multi-vehicle accident on Moloto Road leaves one dead, dozens injured

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