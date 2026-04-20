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Horrific multi-vehicle accident on Moloto Road leaves one dead, dozens injured

A woman was killed and around 25 others, including a child, were treated after a horrific multi-vehicle crash on the Moloto Road.

18 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Horrific multi-vehicle accident on Moloto Road leaves one dead, dozens injured
A woman was killed and dozen others left injured in a horrific multi-vehicle accident on the Moloto Road. Photo: Supplied

A woman has died, and around 25 others, including a child, were injured in a horrific multi-vehicle accident on Moloto Road on Sunday afternoon, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) spokesperson Etienne van Rooyen, the accident occurred around 16:00 on Sunday afternoon.

“At approximately 16:00, multiple PVES responders and practitioners, together with numerous emergency services, responded to a mass casualty motor vehicle accident on Moloto Road.”

Van Rooyen said that upon arrival on the scene, paramedics found approximately 25 injured patients, including a baby.

“All patients were assessed, treated, and stabilised on scene before being transported to various medical facilities for further care.

“This incident required a large, coordinated multi-agency response, with teams working together under challenging conditions to ensure rapid patient care and transport.

“Thank you to the multidisciplinary teams who responded swiftly and in numbers to get all these patients the help they needed.”

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18 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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