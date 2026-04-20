Horrific multi-vehicle accident on Moloto Road leaves one dead, dozens injured

A woman has died, and around 25 others, including a child, were injured in a horrific multi-vehicle accident on Moloto Road on Sunday afternoon, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) spokesperson Etienne van Rooyen, the accident occurred around 16:00 on Sunday afternoon.

“At approximately 16:00, multiple PVES responders and practitioners, together with numerous emergency services, responded to a mass casualty motor vehicle accident on Moloto Road.”

Van Rooyen said that upon arrival on the scene, paramedics found approximately 25 injured patients, including a baby.

“All patients were assessed, treated, and stabilised on scene before being transported to various medical facilities for further care.

“This incident required a large, coordinated multi-agency response, with teams working together under challenging conditions to ensure rapid patient care and transport.

“Thank you to the multidisciplinary teams who responded swiftly and in numbers to get all these patients the help they needed.”

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