The Security Personnel Party of South Africa (SPPSA) has offered a R200 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Mamelodi East, Pretoria in which two officers lost their lives.

The organisation strongly condemned the violent crime, which occurred on September 7 at 16:00 and involved a heavily armed syndicate targeting an armoured cash vehicle in Skosana-Xaba Drive and Didmala Street.

SPPSA founder and president Sello Mashula said the organisation was deeply concerned about the attack and its consequences: “We cannot condone such acts in Tshwane.”

According to Mashula, two security officers lost their lives during the robbery, while another remains in hospital fighting for his life.

Mashula explained the armed suspects intercepted an armoured vehicle before using high-calibre firearms to try and force their way into the cash van.

Two security officers die in Mamelodi CIT attack, huge reward offered:

CIT Heist Mamelodi-East: 7 September 2026. Video: Supplied by SPPSA. Story coming pic.twitter.com/PH99n0cREb — Pretoria Rekord (@RekordNewspaper) September 8, 2026

He described such violence in a neighbourhood as a serious threat to human life and the rule of law, while highlighting the increasingly dangerous methods being used during CIT robberies.

A multidisciplinary task team has been activated to track down the suspects and secure their arrest and prosecution.

The organisation also condemned the possible and planned use of commercial explosives and high-calibre firearms during CIT attacks, particularly where armed confrontations take place in public areas.

Police subsequently arrested the individual who had stolen two rifles at the scene, according to the SPPSA.

“We are pleased that the police have arrested the said member of the community who will have to face the full might of the law.”

SPPSA founder added that all information concerning the robbery should be directed to the police.

The R200 000 reward will apply to information that assists authorities in apprehending the suspects and securing successful prosecutions.

CIT robberies have continued to draw condemnation from law-enforcement agencies, private-security regulators and government officials across South Africa, particularly because of the level of weaponry and explosives involved in some attacks.

SPPSA spokesperson Dimakatso Modipa also reiterated the organisation’s condemnation of the Mamelodi robbery and its concern over the loss of life.

The investigation remains focused on identifying and apprehending those responsible for the attack, while the injured security officer continues receiving medical treatment.

Earlier on 7 September (around 15:52), Gauteng Joint Operations Centre (JOC) and community safety channels flagged an active incident described as a possible armed robbery or CIT heist near Skosana-Xaba Drive and Didmala Street in Mamelodi. The public was advised to avoid the area due to the risk of shots fired or explosives.

Police Spokesperson Captain Johan Van Dyk confirmed the incident and that no money was taken.

Article was corrected in respect of no money stolen.

Click here to watch a video of the aftermath of the heist:

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel