Voltage faults put appliances at risk

Pretoria east residents have raised concerns about intermittent voltage fluctuations.

John Devenish said the problem has now been resolved for his street (Mimosa Avenue in Lynnwood) but remains unresolved for others nearby.

Devenish said city technicians attended the area several times before identifying a loose neutral joint, which was repaired.

“They finally found that there was a neutral cable, a neutral joint that had pulled loose at some point. They finally managed to find it and they fixed it,” he said.

He said the repair had resolved the problem affecting his household and immediate neighbours.

However, residents living about a block away were reportedly still experiencing similar fluctuations.

According to Devenish, the residents were told their problem was linked to a different job card and that the technicians could not attend to it under the existing job card.

Devenish said he had been trying to assist residents in the area with raising the issue and would now follow up with the metro about those who were still affected.

The metro confirmed that the reported electricity interruption had been traced to a medium-voltage fault on the electricity network.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city technical team attended to the fault and electricity supply had since been restored.

He said the relevant depot had not received the voltage graphs provided by Devenish and was therefore unable to assess what they indicated.

Devenish previously reported that he had lost two gate motors and a garage door motor within a month, which he suspected could be linked to the fluctuations.

“The city had not received reports of electrical equipment being damaged in connection with the incident,” said Mashigo.

However, Mashigo confirmed that voltage fluctuations may potentially damage household electrical equipment, particularly where electrical installations or protective devices are not functioning correctly.

He said residents who continue to experience recurring fluctuations should report them to the metro, which would conduct technical assessments, including voltage monitoring where necessary.

Mashigo added that appropriate corrective measures would be implemented if a network fault was identified.

“Residents who believe their electrical equipment has been damaged can submit a liability claim to the city for consideration and assessment,” he said.

Despite the concerns, Mashigo said no specific infrastructure maintenance or upgrade projects are currently planned for the affected area.

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