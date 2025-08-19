Toddler saved by miracle surgery at Steve Biko

Groundbreaking surgery was undertaken on a three-year-old recently, that saw a rare and life-threatening tumour treated during a five-hour procedure.

Professor Llewellyn Padayachy of Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH) led the groundbreaking surgery last week.

The three-year-old underwent a brainstem ependymoma, a procedure that took five hours. The tumour near the brainstem caused issues with the girl’s breathing and motor functions, hence the long operation.

Padayachy is a globally recognised paediatric neurosurgeon and a leading figure in the development of non-invasive ways to detect intracranial pressure (ICP) in children.

ICP was one of the most common and dangerous symptoms in children and adults with brain pathology, more commonly diagnosed by drilling into the skull.

Padayachy’s work has been transformational in how brain conditions are diagnosed and treated, especially in young patients.

He is a full clinical professor and Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Pretoria, as well as chief specialist and paediatric neurosurgeon at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

He was born and raised in Laudium, Centurion and matriculated at the Himalaya Secondary School. He studied medicine at the University of Cape Town, earning his Fellowship of the College of Surgeons of South Africa (Neurosurgery) with distinction and receiving the coveted Rowland A Krynauw Medal.

After completing his MMed and PhD at UCT, he was awarded the Hamilton Naki Scholarship for his post-doctoral clinical fellowship at the University of Oxford.

Former principal of Laudium Secondary School, Daya Chetty, took to social media to congratulate the former learner on his achievement.

“Another excellent achievement by one of our own local sons, Prof Padayachy, who grew up in Laudium. Son of renowned Afrikaans educator at Himalaya Secondary, who was also our matric Afrikaans and class teacher, Mr SG Padayachy and son of Felicia Padayachy, who also taught at Hillside Primary in the pre-school. We should celebrate and be proud of the achievements and breakthroughs our local community professionals are making in South Africa and internationally. Laudium is proud of you, Prof Llewellyn Padayachy,” Chetty wrote.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) also commended the surgeon’s efforts on its social media pages. “His pioneering work continues to shape safer, smarter solutions for our youngest patients. With precision, compassion, and innovation, he’s not just saving lives – he’s redefining paediatric neurosurgery in South Africa and beyond. Thank you to Prof Padayachy and the entire Steve Biko team for exemplifying excellence in public healthcare,” it said.

