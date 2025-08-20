Water pipe repairs in Highveld hit snag

Residents in Highveld will have to wait longer for a permanent fix to the 450mm steel water pipe that has repeatedly failed at the Hennops River crossing, causing regular water supply disruptions in the area.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo recently confirmed that, while an interim solution has been in place since May, the final repairs have been delayed.

“As an interim measure, water supply was restored through a ring feeder system and by isolating the leaking line on both sides.

This temporary solution ensured that all residents continued to receive water while a long-term plan was being developed,” said Mashigo.

According to Mashigo, planning for the permanent solution began on May 20, with construction initially set to conclude by August 8.

“Unfortunately, the project has experienced a delay. This is due to ongoing negotiations around the Service Level Agreements (SLAs) between the developer and the City of Tshwane, which need to be finalised before construction can proceed,” he said.

Mashigo noted that the metro understands the urgency of the project.

“We are committed to keeping residents updated as progress continues and will share further information in due course.”

He also expressed gratitude to residents for their patience and understanding during this time.

The delay comes after earlier assurances from MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, who told residents in May that the metro was firmly committed to ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply for all Highveld residents.

At the time, she acknowledged that the disruptions were caused by the major breakdown of the 450mm steel pipe supplying the area.

Morodi explained that the metro was implementing both short- and long-term solutions to resolve the crisis.

“As an interim measure, the city has begun constructing a temporary 60m bypass that will link the sectioned-off part of the 450mm steel pipe across the river,” she said.

“This project is progressing well and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.”

For a more permanent fix, Morodi said the metro would relocate a 200m portion of the 450mm steel pipe out of the riverbed. She said this solution aims to enhance the network’s resilience.

“This project includes the installation of a new galvanised 450mm steel pipe as well as the construction of scour valve chambers to protect the infrastructure.”

“We will ensure concerns are addressed timeously and solutions are implemented efficiently,” she said.

The MMC also reassured residents that restoring and improving water reliability in the region remains a top priority.

In April, Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya visited residents of Centurion Golf Estate affected by the problem.

During the visit, Moya said the pipe had burst several times and that the metro planned to resolve the issue by removing it from under the Hennops River.

She explained that this would not only help stabilise supply but also address concerns about river pollution.

However, at the time, resident Eugene Keller was not comforted by the timeline. He said the situation had become unbearable.

“Although supply was restored in the first week of May, we still wake up every day not knowing whether we’ll have water. Bathing, cooking, and cleaning require water, so when there isn’t any, it becomes a struggle,” Keller said.

He added that, despite the metro’s promises, there was little confidence in the city’s ability to deliver.

“It’s always one excuse after another. We’ve had enough of plans; we want reliability.”

Keller also said that water outages had become a recurring nightmare in the community and pointed out that even the smallest tasks had become logistical headaches.

“Imagine having to plan your entire day around whether the tankers have arrived. This isn’t how people are supposed to live.”

During a public meeting in the area on May 7, Ward 65 Councillor Gert Visser addressed residents’ concerns and provided further clarity on the situation.

Visser confirmed that water pressure had significantly improved across all areas in Highveld due to recent actions taken by the metro. He urged residents in lower-lying areas to remain mindful of their consumption.

“Residents in lower-lying areas are requested to use water sparingly so that residents in higher-lying areas experience improved water pressure.”

Visser added that water was currently being supplied via the Doringkloof reservoir through Irene and supplemented by a local borehole.

“However, this is still insufficient to meet Highveld’s full demand,” he said.

Visser also emphasised that the metro needs to do better in how it communicates with residents.

“Official communication from the city should be improved as a matter of urgency.”

