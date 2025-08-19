Scheduled power supply interruptions to hit parts of Soshanguve

The Tshwane metro advises residents of Soshanguve that there are planned power outages scheduled for August 20.

According to the metro, the city’s department of Energy and Electricity Business Unit will switch off supply to the Soshanguve 132kV Substation, in order to replace damaged single core cables inside the substation’s Transformer 2.

“The said repair work is necessitated by the city’s obligation to ensure reliable and safe electricity supply, said metro spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo.

He said the power supply to the Soshanguve 132kV Substation will last for seven hours, from 09:00 to 16:00.

The following areas will be affected by these outages:

– Soshanguve Crossing

– Soshanguve Block K, L, H and F West

– Soshanguve K, L and M Extensions

– Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Soshanguve South Campus

– National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NAFCOC)

– Soshanguve Magistrates’ Office

Mashigo said that the metro apologises for the inconvenience that may arise as a result of the above-mentioned work.

He urged the residents to always treat all network points as live, including during the period of electricity supply interruption.

