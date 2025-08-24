Gas leak scare hospitalises shoppers at Centurion retail store

Shoppers were evacuated from a store in Centurion on Sunday Afternoon following the arrival of medics to the centre, on the corner of Byls Bridge Promenade and Bloukrans Road, in Highveld.

The incident left several people hospitalised after they were exposed to carbon monoxide gas, which prevents oxygen from being absorbed into the body.

It had been reported that there was a gas leak; however, medics arrived to find a generator operational.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Dean Slater, said a call was logged in at around 12:30.

“Upon arrival, crews found that a generator had been started inside the store. Due to the lack of ventilation, multiple people inhaled carbon monoxide,” explained Slater.

He said PRSS Security were first on the scene and swiftly evacuated the store to prevent further casualties, while awaiting emergency responders.

“Paramedics treated several patients for symptoms related to gas inhalation, with multiple people transported to nearby hospitals by various ambulance services for further care.”

Slater stressed the dangers of operating fuel-powered generators in enclosed spaces.

