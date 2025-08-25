Pretoria serial killer fears deepen as police confirm no arrests

Fears of a possible serial killer haunting Pretoria are mounting after police confirmed that no arrests have been made and the victims have not yet been identified in four gruesome murders where women were found burned beyond recognition along railway lines since June.

The killings all share the same modus operandi, fueling suspicions that they may be linked.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed on Monday morning that no arrests have been made yet.

She explained that the victims have not yet been identified, as the forensic process is lengthy — starting with fingerprint analysis if available, and resorting to DNA testing when necessary.

This comes amid fears of a serial killer after the fourth burned body of a woman was discovered near the Waltloo train station on Monday, August 4, 2025.

A total of five women have been found murdered in East of Pretoria since June — four burned beyond recognition along a railway line, and one partially buried in a field.

Three burned bodies were found between Waltloo and Denneboom train stations between June and July 2025.

Earlier, police said a task team was established to investigate the murders and is working around the clock following possible leads to trace the perpetrators.

This team comprises seasoned detectives, crime intelligence, forensic and crime scene experts.

Police are not ruling out the possibility of a serial killer.

Muridili confirmed that forensic experts are part of the task team working to determine whether the cases are connected.

A suspect was arrested within hours in connection with the separate murder in Eersterust.

The 30-year-old woman was found partially buried with a shirt around her neck in an open field on Swartberg Street, Eersterust, last Thursday. The victim had been reported missing on July 4.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said a member of the Limpopo Tracking Team, the Limpopo Provincial Investigation Unit, the Silverton Detectives, the Tshwane FCS, and the Tshwane District Detectives arrested a 37-year-old man in Mentz village, under the Mankweng Policing area, for the murder of the Eersterust woman.

“The suspect was arrested during a joint operation conducted between the evening of Sunday and early hours of Monday, August 4, 2025, at Mentz village, under the Mankweng Policing area, in Limpopo province.”

Ledwaba said that according to information, the man utilised a “Tinder” Dating site to lure his victims to his residence in Eesterust, Pretoria, Gauteng province.

“He allegedly raped some of his victims, until the recent incident wherein he raped and killed the victim, thereafter buried her in a shallow grave in his residence. The matter was brought to the police’s attention, and massive investigations were conducted.”

The man has been linked to over ten cases of rape and murder.

People who suspect that they have been victims of this man are urged to report to their local police stations to assist the police with ongoing investigations.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist either investigation to come forward by contacting their nearest station or calling Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be submitted anonymously via the MySAPS app.

