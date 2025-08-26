Tuckshop robbery suspects to face court

Two male suspects linked to a business robbery and extortion are expected to appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court today.

According to SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the two suspects (both aged 33) were arrested on August 24 following investigations into a business robbery outside Brits.

“Reports suggest that the suspects entered a tuckshop at about 19:00 on Saturday, August 23 at Ext 2, Mothotlung and accused the owner of selling liquor,” he said.

Mokgowabone added that one of the suspects allegedly demanded money from the tuckshop owner.

“The pair then took various food items and cold drinks worth R650 and fled from the scene.”

He said the incident was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspects after they were linked to the crimes.

Acting provincial commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng said, “The South African Police Service would like to send a strong message and warning with these arrests that lawlessness, vigilantism and extortion will be dealt with decisively regardless of who is involved.”

He further said the SAPS recognises and encourages communities to be part of their local community policing forums and not unlawful extra-judicial structures such as Operation Dudula, which seek to usurp the work of the police and to undermine the authority of the state.

“While the Constitution of the Republic recognises and guarantees freedom of association and the right to protest, it must be equally clear that these rights are not extended to vigilante or criminal groupings and gangs whose main objective is to promote anarchy, insurrection and to undermine the rule of law,” he said.

