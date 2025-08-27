Elderly man escapes alleged fake police in Meyerspark

Residents in Silverton and Meyerspark should be extra careful, as a trend of bogus police operating in the area has raised its ugly head.

On Monday afternoon, an elderly man over the age of 80 narrowly avoided being robbed by two men posing as police officers in a white VW Golf.

The incident occurred at around 13:15 on Simmetrie Street in Meyerspark.

According to the man, who requested to remain anonymous, a vehicle pulled up next to him. One of the suspects, dressed in a police uniform, approached with a clipboard containing printed documents and showed him what appeared to be a police ID.

The second suspect was dressed in casual clothing.

“They tried to speak to me, but I kept walking and told them I was fine. Then another car came from the opposite direction, and they drove off. I couldn’t see a number plate on the Golf, I just wanted to get away,” he said.

The man recalled warnings shared in local security WhatsApp groups about similar scams involving bogus police officers using clipboards as a trick to gain access to properties.

He said the alerts made him cautious.

In early June, a 58-year-old man was robbed of over R10 000 by bogus police who drove around with him and made off with his bank cards.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said residents are urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

“The police in Silverton are aware of these scams and have aligned necessary resources accordingly to deal with this issue,” Van Dyk explained.

He said SAPS officers must identify themselves to the public or to the persons they interact with.

“They must produce an identification card with their identification number, name and surname, with their service number.

“A genuine police ID will include a photograph of the officer, along with their initials, surname, and the SAPS star in the font. On the back of the card, you should see the Appointment Certificate under Section 30 of Act 68 of 1995, displaying the officer’s ID number, rank, date of appointment, and a signature from the National Commissioner.”

Van Dyk said it is also important to look at the police uniform, which must include a name badge, the police star, and the rank of the officer.

“Detectives may be dressed in civilian clothes, which makes the police ID card especially crucial in confirming their identity,” he explained.

He warned residents to be cautious of impostors, as fake police officers may only wear parts of the uniform or try to intimidate you.

Van Dyk said residents should also verify which police station the officer is from.

“If approached by police in an unmarked vehicle, they are still required to show their ID, act professionally, and identify themselves upon request. You can ask to go to a public place or even to the police station to ensure your safety.”

He advised residents that real police officers would never demand money, act aggressively or refuse to identify themselves.

“As a member of the public, you have every right to ask any police official for proper identification.”

