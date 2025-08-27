International Dog Day: Meaningful and responsible support necessary

International Dog Day was celebrated on August 26.

With that in mind, Rekord’s sales team paid a visit to Wollies Animal Project in Pretoria North earlier this month.

The outing was filled with warmth, wagging tails, and a deep appreciation for the remarkable work being done at the shelter.

Sajedah Ameer, sales manager of Rekord, shared her impressions of the day.

“We were hosted by Isabel van Aarde and Casper Both, who gave us a nice tour of the place. We saw all the dogs and kennels but were not able to walk the dogs, as rabies vaccinations were being done on the day,” she said.

Wollies, at present, is sheltering more than 800 animals.

The team took along donations they had collected and also enjoyed spending time at the cattery, which Ameer described as ‘kitty heaven’.

She added, “The terrain is beautifully developed and costs a fortune to upkeep. It is more like a sanctuary than a shelter. There are animals of all ages there, even very old dogs that are being cared for. With the number of dogs and cats that they provide homes to, it is important that organisations like us support them so that they can continue to help these animals in need.”

That sense of support and community is especially meaningful this August.

Wollies Animal Project has decided to tie their celebrations of International Dog Day to Women’s Month, with a very special focus.

Owner Cilla Trexler said they planned to put the focus on mother dogs that they still care for at Wollies.

“These are the dogs where we took the mother dog and puppies in. All the little dogs have already been placed, but the mothers are still here. We would like to find them a home on the day.”

On August 26, Wollies posted photos of the doggy mothers still waiting for homes. Anyone who chose to adopt on the day would pay a reduced adoption fee of only R150, which covers the microchip. A home check will still be done, but Trexler hopes the spotlight on these doggy mothers will give them the chance they deserve to finally be chosen.

“They can collect the dogs the weekend after the 26th,” she explained.

The celebration of dogs and their unconditional love is not limited to shelters.

Animal welfare organisation Four Paws South Africa is also highlighting the importance of responsible guardianship this International Dog Day.

Fiona Miles, director of Four Paws, reminded pet owners of their vital role.

“We are urging South Africans to not only celebrate their dogs, but to reaffirm their role in providing safe, loving, and cruelty-free homes to the animals they care for,” she said. “Dogs are not just animals we share our homes with. They are family.”

According to Miles, responsible pet ownership goes beyond merely showing affection.

“In South Africa, dogs play vital roles in communities as companions, helpers, and guardians. Responsible pet ownership means ensuring these animals are protected, healthy, and treated with the dignity they deserve.”

She also encouraged spaying and neutering, vaccinating, and ensuring dogs’ emotional needs are met by not leaving them chained or neglected.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.