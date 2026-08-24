Stolen vehicle intercepted in Derdepoort, one suspect arrested

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after TMPD K9 officers intercepted a vehicle allegedly stolen during a house robbery in Limpopo.

The arrest took place at about 04:55 on August 22, when TMPD members working with a vehicle tracking company received information to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, officers intercepted a white Toyota Starlet at the intersection of Moloto Road and Sefako Makgatho Drive in Derdepoort.

“Upon searching the vehicle, members discovered an unlicensed firearm that was allegedly used during the commission of the robbery, as well as several household items believed to have been stolen,” said Mahamba.

The robbery is believed to have involved three men. Two other suspects allegedly fled from the scene in a getaway vehicle and remain at large.

The Toyota Starlet was subsequently taken to the Pretoria West Vehicle Identification and Safeguarding facility after fingerprint experts lifted prints from the vehicle.

Mahamba said the investigation would continue as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the robbery and identify the other suspects.

The arrested man is expected to appear in court soon, where he will face charges including armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The recovery comes as TMPD continues to work with tracking companies and other law-enforcement partners to identify and recover stolen vehicles operating within the city.

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