Multi-vehicle crash leaves two injured on N1 after Rigel off-ramp

Two people have been left injured following a multi-vehicle collision on the N1 South near Rigel Avenue this afternoon.

Emergency Medical Solutions (EMS) spokesperson Dean Slater said the accident occurred around 12:00 and involved four cars and a truck.

He explained that one of the cars swerved and braked suddenly, which set off a chain reaction as the other vehicles behind it were unable to stop in time.

“This was caused by a backlog of traffic on the highway due to a previous accident further ahead. The collision occurred about 1km after the Rigel off-ramp.”

According to Slater, two occupants from one of the cars sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local facility for treatment.

He said the N1 Southbound was completely closed for about 20 minutes to allow for the recovery of the truck, however all lanes are now open.

Slater also emphasised the importance of safe driving when traffic is heavy.

“I would like to stress the importance of safe following distances on the highway, especially if there is traffic due to an incident ahead of you,” he said.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.