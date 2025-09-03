Best of Pretoria 2025: Voting is closed, results to follow

Voting for the 2025 Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards has closed.

This year marked a special change for Best of Pretoria with the introduction of a new element by inviting readers to nominate their favourites for the first time. With over 200 categories the competition was fierce and the choices were plenty.

Nominations took place between June 2–30, and we then gave our readers more than a month to vote for their favourites from the lists provided. And our readers did not disappoint.

Thousands of votes has been received since July 22, showcasing the incredible support and enthusiasm of the Pretoria community. A big thank you to each and everyone who participated and helped make this year’s competition a resounding success.

The results will be announced in October, so keep an eye on our social media platforms, as well as the Best of Pretoria website (www.bestofsouthafrica.co.za/pretoria) and Rekord for the exciting reveal. Stay tuned to see if your favourites have taken the top spot.

We can’t wait to share the results with you!