Investigation launched into sexual assault allegations at Soshanguve school

The Gauteng education department has launched an investigation after protesting learners shut down the Tiyelelani Secondary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday.

The protest and the department’s investigation centre around allegations of sexual assault involving a teacher and a learner, among others.

Learners are said to have left their classrooms during school hours, moving between classes and later outside in protest.

It later spilled over to surrounding schools in the Block L area, causing widespread disruptions and property damage, resulting in police using force to control the tensions.

According to department spokesperson Steve Mabona, at least one learner was injured during the unrest and had to be rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention.

“At the centre of the controversy are serious claims against an educator accused of sexually assaulting a learner, as well as allegations that a bus driver employed to transport learners has been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a girl learner.”

I so wish there was a more comprehensive proactive approach to child safeguarding and child protection in our schools. It is a vile pandemic. Now children are left to defend themselves. Shameful.#IBelieveTheChild — #Land&Libraries (@EducNurture) September 2, 2025

The department said it was treating the allegations with utmost seriousness.

“We have launched an urgent enquiry to establish the facts, which will guide the appropriate action,” said Mabona.

He said as a precautionary measure, the department has removed the school’s principal with effect.

“The acting deputy principal will now assume responsibility for the daily running of the school, supported closely by district officials. This decision was necessary to restore stability at the school and to ensure that the investigation proceeds impartially,” he said.

“Despite the disruptions, the Grade 12 learners were able to complete their Accounting preliminary examination under strict security and protection measures. Officials and law enforcement agencies remain stationed at the affected schools to safeguard learners and staff.”

The MEC Matoma Chiloane expressed concern about the unrest but reassured parents and the community that decisive action is being taken.

“We are determined to act in the best interest of learners. Allegations of misconduct will be investigated and anyone found guilty will be subjected to disciplinary processes,” he said.

Chiloane also appealed for calm among learners and residents as the investigation unfolds.

“Teaching and learning must continue without disruption, especially during this crucial time when matriculants are busy with their preliminary examinations,” he said.

The department further encouraged anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and co-operate with the enquiry and police investigations.

ALSO READ: Metro admits error after service requests wrongly marked as complete

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.