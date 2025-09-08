New partners at stadiums expected to enhance development

A new service provider has been appointed to finish the remaining 5% work on the Refilwe Stadium in Cullinan.

This came to light after the Section 79 Committee, responsible for Community and Social Development, conducted site visits to the Caledonian Stadium in Arcadia and Refilwe stadium to monitor ongoing developments and progress at both facilities.

Section 79 Chairperson Rebecca Monchusi said the new service provider was appointed after the arbitration process with the previous one had been finalised.

The work is expected to be completed over the next six months.

The Refilwe stadium was started in 2013 with about R80-million invested, but it stands only 95% complete after 12 years.

It is said to boast a 3 000-capacity grandstand, a soccer pitch, a clubhouse, a fully equipped gym with showers, an athletics track, changing rooms, parking, internal roads, walkways for pedestrians, storage rooms, a guard house and offices.

The Caledonian Stadium is looking to welcome a new business tenant who will be responsible for the stadium’s upkeep for the next three years.

“Through the Group Property Department, the city is planning a short-term commercial agreement with RainProp, a private entity, to lease Caledonian Stadium for three years for a project they are working on with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Under this agreement, RainProp will revamp and upgrade the facility’s services, while the city expects to collect R150 000 per month in revenue,” Monchusi said.

She said these agreements are subject to the city manager’s approval and do not need to be passed through the council.

Monchusi added the committee will closely monitor these developments to ensure the projects align with the city’s plans, policies and benefits of the residents.

“The city’s long-term vision for Caledonian Stadium involves preserving its recreational heritage identity, while integrating commercialisation to generate revenue and promote community development.”

She noted that a forensic investigation into developments at the stadium since 2021 is underway.

In March last year, it was announced that the multimillion-rand projects to construct both stadiums would undergo a forensic probe following allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds at the facilities.

