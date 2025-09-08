Win tickets to ‘sexier than ever’ Chicago musical

Chicago The Musical is back and sexier than ever before! And as part of the announcement, five of our lucky readers will get the chance to see the show.

The highly talented all-South African cast is set to razzle-dazzle audiences at Artscape, Cape Town, from Wednesday, August 27 to Sunday, September 28 and at Montecasino’s Teatro, Johannesburg, from Friday, October 3 to Sunday, November 9. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.co.za.

Leading local producer and promoter, Showtime Management is proud to announce the killer cast, featuring principal performers Kiruna-Lind Devar (Evita, MAMMA MIA!, Phantom of the Opera World Tour) as chorus girl turned murderess, Roxie Hart; Samantha Peo (The Adams Family, Strictly Come Dancing, Chicago world Tour 2018 & 2019) reprises the iconic role of Velma Kelly, the famous Vaudeville performer and fellow murderess. Both jailbirds are under the watchful eye of the tough but savvy Matron Mama Morton, played by Tankiso Mamabolo (Nwabisa Plaatjie’s Ziyana, Don’t Believe a Word I Say).

The role of the slick, charismatic yet devious lawyer Billy Flynn is reprised by Jonathan Roxmouth (Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Grease), who played this character in the New Zealand leg during the 2018/2019 Chicago World Tour. The role of Roxie’s simple, loving husband Amos Hart is played by Dean de Klerk (Kinky Boots, Rent, The Sound of Music) and ME Marvey is the upbeat reporter, Mary Sunshine.

“The multi-talented Chicago cast is a dazzling showcase of versatility, blending world-class performances with undeniable flair. Each cast member brings their own unique energy to the stage, delivering the timeless themes of ambition, fame, and corruption through their skilful performances to make the South African Chicago production an unforgettable theatre experience,” says Hazel Feldman of Showtime Management.

The over 50 all-South African company includes the 23-member cast, 11-piece band, crew and creative team. Produced by Showtime Management in association with Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago has a combined South African and international creative team, including Associate Director, Tânia Nardini and re-creation of New York production choreography by Gary Chryst, both of whom have staged Chicago across multiple continents. Award-winning South African Musical Director, Kevin Kraak (The Lion King, CHICAGO, My Fair Lady) will lead the 11-piece orchestra. Alistair Kilbee of Gearhouse Splitbeam is Chicago’s Technical Director and Peter Taylor is the Company Manager.

A nightclub singer, a double murderess, a smooth-talking lawyer, and a cell block of sin – all set against the razzle-dazzle of the world’s sexiest musical. Chicago is fuelled by catchy jazz-infused songs like ‘All That Jazz’, ‘Cell Block Tango’, and ‘Razzle Dazzle’, which amplify its energy and sharp satire. Ultimately, Chicago is a bold commentary on the pursuit of celebrity and the extreme lengths people will go to for attention and success, no matter the cost.

Winner of six Tonys, two Oliviers, one Grammy, two Baftas, and six Academy Awards, Chicago continues to be one of the most successful international musical hits of all time. Its international appeal stems from its enticing tale of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery – characteristics the entire world is drawn to. This great musical is simply Broadway at its best. Book now at www.ticketmaster.co.za.

Owing to strong adult themes and profanities, this production has a PG rating 10+. Parental guidance is advised. Terrific Tuesday discounts available. T’s and C’s apply. A 20% block booking discount is offered on groups of 20 or more on selected shows for specific price categories.

As part of this amazing announcement, Rekord is giving away five double tickets to five of its lucky readers. Tickers are for 7 or 8 October at 19:00. All you have to do is answer the following question:

* Where in Johannesburg will the Chicago The Musical cast razzle and dazzle audiences from October 3 to November 9?

