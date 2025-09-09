Centurion baby snatched from home – have you seen her?

Five-month-old Thandeka Nyamane disappeared from her family’s home in the Fountain squatter camp, Lyttelton in Centurion, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the missing person’s poster, the infant’s mother last saw her at around 05:00, but when she returned to the house a short while later, the baby was gone.

Little Thandeka was reported missing on September 6. She is described as chubby in build, with black hair and black eyes, of small height and average weight.

At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a pink fluffy onesie with a hoodie.

Anyone with information about Thandeka’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SAPS FCS Pretoria Moot and speak to the investigating officer, Sergeant Sithole, on 071 675 7489. Alternatively, members of the public can reach out to Carina Bam on 071 243 3065.

Police have stressed that there is no waiting period to report a missing person and are appealing to the community to come forward with any leads that could assist in the investigation.

“When a person goes missing, it is of the utmost importance for the SAPS to fulfill our mandate to serve and protect the citizens of South Africa. It is essential to take steps and start the investigation into a missing person’s case immediately.”

You can assist the SAPS when reporting a missing person by following these steps:

THERE IS NO WAITING PERIOD TO REPORT A MISSING PERSON!

Report a missing person at your nearest police station immediately.

Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.

Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, the clothes they wore, and any information that can assist the investigating officer.

Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the SAPS from hoax reports and indemnifies the SAPS for distributing the photograph and information of the missing person.

Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.

If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing person’s report can be removed from the circulation system.

Also read: Don’t suffer in silence: How Pretoria teens can get help for suicidal thoughts

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram