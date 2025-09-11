Mother of missing Centurion baby arrested for child neglect

The mother of five-month-old Thandeka Nyamane, who went missing on September 6, has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that the baby’s mother and her friend were taken into custody on September 10, on charges of child neglect.

Van Dyk said the pair had left their two babies alone while they went out drinking.

“On Saturday, September 6, the mother and her friend left their two babies alone in a house at Fountain Squatter Camp in Lyttelton, while they went to a nearby tavern to drink beer,” he said.

“They were taking turns to check on the children. When it was her (the mother’s) turn, she found that her child was missing,” explained Van Dyk.

He added that the Pretoria Moot Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit is continuing with investigations, as the child has not yet been found.

Thandeka disappeared from her family home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Her mother last saw her around 05:00, but when she returned to the house shortly after, the baby was gone.

Thandeka is described as chubby in build, with black hair and black eyes, of small height and average weight.

At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a pink, fluffy onesie with a hoodie.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Pretoria Moot SAPS FCS Unit, and speak to the investigating officer, Sergeant Sithole, at 071 675 7489.

Alternatively, members of the public can reach out to Carina Bam at 071 243 3065.

When reporting a missing person you can assist the police by following these steps:

– Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.

– Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, the clothes they wore, and any information that can assist the investigating officer.

– Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the police from hoax reports and indemnifies it for distributing the photograph and information of the missing person.

– Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.

If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing person’s report can be removed from the circulation system.

ALSO READ: Breakthrough arrests in Winterveldt murder of sergeant lured by fake advert

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.