Gear up for a weekend of fun in Pretoria

Tshwane has something for everyone this weekend from boyband nostalgia and community braais to arts and crafts, nature walks and classic cars.

Here is your guide to what’s on:

Skud Jou Vleis Braai Competition @ Adelaars Restaurant – Saturday, Sept 13

The much-loved Skud Jou Vleis Braai Competition is back and promises good food, great fun, and community spirit.

Since its launch in 2023, the event has raised over R161 000 for the President Kruger Children’s Home, and this year the target is R200 000.

Funds will go towards new mattresses for the 63 children in care.

Expect sizzling braais, family fun, and a chance to give back.

Arts & Crafts Market @ Plantland Menlyn – Saturday, Sept 13

Browse through handcrafted treasures, leather goods, crochet items, jewellery, plants, toys, and more at Plantland’s first Arts & Crafts Market.

Families and pets are welcome, and entry is free. The market starts at 09:00 and continues until 16:00.

Boys R Back Concert @ Fairtree Atterbury Theatre – Saturday & Sunday, Sept 13–14

Prepare for a night of boyband magic with Willem Botha, Ruan Josh, Reynardt Hugo, Germandt Geldenhuys, and Lee Scott.

From Westlife and Backstreet Boys to One Direction and all your favourites will come alive on stage.

The concert starts at 19:00.

Ladies Nature Walk @ Fort Klapperkop – Sunday, Sept 14

Join Femina Wellness for a relaxed and friendly walk in nature.

Bring a friend or meet new ones while enjoying Pretoria’s scenic trails.

The walk starts at 07:30.

Pretoria Old Motor Club Picnic & Show in Silverton – Sunday, Sept 14

Classic cars, good company and picnic vibes await.

Bring the family to enjoy a display of vintage cars, refreshments, and braai facilities at the POMC motor show.

The show starts at 09:00 and lasts until 14:00.

