Partial power restored in Pretoria as Eskom, metro teams make progress

Power is being restored to various parts of Pretoria following the large-scale outage caused by a trip on Eskom’s 275kV supply line at the Kwagga Infeed Substation earlier today.

Several areas have already been reconnected as technicians from both the metro and Eskom continue their efforts on site.

The following substations are now up and running: Gomsand, Rosslyn, The Orchards, Skinner, Bellom, Boom, River, Capital Park, Tunnel and Dam.

However, a number of substations are still without power. These include: K3, Soshanguve, Pyramid, Phumulani, Wonderboom, Waltloo, Koedoespoort, Zebra, Atteridgeville, Saulsville, Claudius and Zwartkop.

Metro spokesperson Selby Bokaba said teams remain on site to finalise the restoration process.

The blackout was caused by a trip on Eskom’s 275kV supply line during the attempted commissioning of scheduled work by the power utility.

“Our technicians, working closely with Eskom’s teams, are hard at work to bring power back to the affected areas. “Restoration will take place in phases to ensure the stability and safety of the network. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to all our consumers,” Bokaba said.

The metro urged residents in the affected areas to remain patient as work continues throughout the day.

