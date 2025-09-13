Pretoria robbery victim found tied up after three nights abandoned in field near R80 highway

The victim of an alleged robbery survived three nights without food or water after being found tied up and abandoned in a field near the R80 highway and E’skia Mphahlele Drive on Friday, September 12.

According to Etienne van Rooyen, spokesperson for the Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Service (PVES), the victim was attacked on Tuesday night by three men who bound his hands and legs before leaving him in the veld.

“A Good Samaritan came across the man lying in the field and immediately alerted the authorities,” Van Rooyen stated.

He noted that PVES practitioners, along with other emergency medical services, responded to the call at around 10:00 on Friday.

“Upon arrival, we found the man bound, and the police cut him loose. He was in a very poor condition, having not eaten or had water for several days,” Van Rooyen explained.

Working alongside GPG Rescue, six responders carried the patient out on a stretcher before transferring him to an ambulance.

“He received treatment on site before being transported to hospital,” he added.

Van Rooyen expressed gratitude to the emergency teams on the scene, including ER24 EMS, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), and EST, for their swift collaboration.

