Community forum fights for better services in north communities

Residents in Soshanguve and surrounding areas are increasingly turning to MelodiForum Service Delivery, a community-driven initiative that helps citizens address failures in government services.

From reporting water leaks to advocating for better healthcare access, the forum has become a trusted platform for ensuring accountability in townships such as Soshanguve, Mabopane, Ga-Rankuwa, and Hammanskraal.

It was founded in 1999 by John Oda Masemola in Mamelodi Ext 4.

Masemola’s journey began with a personal problem when a vandalised, abandoned house he had purchased was plagued by a persistent stormwater drainage issue that the municipality ignored.

Through careful communication, Masemola persuaded municipal workmen to follow his recommendations, successfully redirecting the stormwater and saving the property.

His efforts, based solely on persistence, writing skills, and telephone calls rather than face-to-face, became known to the neighbourhood.

Residents began visiting Masemola with complaints about infrastructure, social grants, banking disputes, insurance claims, and other legal matters.

From these humble beginnings, MelodiForum expanded rapidly.

Today, the organisation monitors water and sanitation, sewerage, waste collection, electricity connections, municipal health clinics, Gauteng Department of Health facilities, Sassa, and other government services.

Masemola said its mission is to educate disadvantaged communities about their rights, responsibilities, and the avenues available to address service delivery failures.

“Our work is about empowering residents. We teach people how to report problems and ensure authorities take action.

“We show them they don’t have to wait for political promises to be fulfilled; they can demand accountability,” he explained.

He said the forum operates across multiple platforms. Residents can submit complaints via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Threads, and Microsoft Teams.

Each township or suburb has a dedicated WhatsApp group managed by volunteers who escalate concerns to ward councillors, municipal departments, and the relevant authorities.

“Once a case is submitted, MelodiForum tracks its progress, secures reference numbers from Tshwane Customer Care, and ensures follow-ups with department directors and supervisors.”

Masemola said MelodiForum’s collaborative approach extends to ward councillors and local committees, fostering a network of volunteers who act as the community’s eyes and ears.

Despite facing obstacles such as irregular funding and limited resources, the forum has achieved notable successes.

In Soshanguve, the forum was instrumental in the construction and rehabilitation of Buitekant Road, the refurbishment of Hillside tennis and netball courts, and the monitoring of Section-99 Oversight Committee tours to local clinics and Sassa offices.

Other achievements across Tshwane include the rehabilitation of Solomon Mahlangu Road, the renovation of the Eerste Fabrieke Business Precinct, and clean-up operations in Mamelodi West, Mahube, and Nellmapius cemeteries.

The forum has also played a pivotal role in addressing municipal debt issues by assisting child-headed households and advocating for bank debit-credit card options for municipal payments.

Raymond Mpheko said, “Before MelodiForum, we felt powerless. Now, we know exactly where to report problems, and we see real action. Water pipes are fixed, roads are repaired, and clinics respond better”.

Funding remains a constant challenge as MelodiForum survives primarily on small monthly contributions from Masemola and sporadic donations from the community.

Despite this, it refuses to engage in township shutdowns or political threats, focusing solely on service delivery and community empowerment.

Masemola said MelodiForum aims to expand its model nationwide, with offices in every ward and increased support from municipalities.

“Our vision is to teach communities the power of collective action, hold authorities accountable, and ensure efficient, transparent service delivery for all South Africans.”

