Two die in Sunnyside abandoned building fire

Two individuals have tragically lost their lives in the basement of an abandoned building in Sunnyside following a fire that broke out in the early hours of Sunday, September 14.

According to the Tshwane Emergency Services Department, the first call was received at 01:15 regarding a fire at Block 2 of the De Williershof residential building. The flames destroyed seven rooms on the ground floor.

Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba reported that, fortunately, no casualties were reported during the initial call.

However, just after 04:00, emergency services were summoned back to the same building after a fire was reported in the basement of Block 1.

“Residents had converted the space into living quarters, with boarded partitions creating makeshift rooms,” Radebe-Kgiba explained.

Upon arrival, teams from the Central and Hatfield fire stations found the basement completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, as residents could not confirm whether everyone was trapped inside.

During the search, two bodies were discovered.

“The victims died of smoke inhalation as they could not evacuate in time,” Radebe-Kgiba confirmed.

She added that the Emergency Services Department’s Fire Safety officers will conduct preliminary investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

Radebe-Kgiba also urged residents to remain calm and speak clearly when reporting emergencies.

She advised them to provide the correct address of the incident and a valid contact number so operators can return calls if necessary.

She emphasised that the EMS is committed to saving lives and protecting property.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free, or alternatively 012 358 6300/6400,” Radebe-Kgiba said.

