Buccaneer veterans reunite to honour legacy

At the 60th anniversary of the first Buccaneer landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base (AFB), members of the South African Air Force’s 24 Squadron gathered for a heartfelt reunion at Hangar 5 of the South African Air Force (SAAF) Mobile Deployment Wing at Swartkop Airforce Base in Pretoria.

It began with the arrival of the more than 50 attendees who welcomed the opportunity to reconnect. Some members last saw each other 40 years ago.

The proceedings were officially opened by General Lappies Labuschagne, who also read a short message on behalf of retired General Mike Muller, setting the tone for a respectful and celebratory afternoon.

“There is something about the squadron and the Buccaneer itself that helped us form lasting friendships. “The planes themselves have been out of service for 22 years and the squadron itself was closed 30 years go, but the members still communicate with respect with each other and join in on the 421-restoration project,” said Labuschagne.

To him this is important, as he believes the members now in service keenly observe what former squadrons are doing to keep memories and legacy alive.

The gathering featured a series of speeches from former commanding officers who played pivotal roles in the squadron’s legacy, and was also attended by the current commanding officer of the Airforce Mobile Deployment Wing, Lieutenant-Colonel Talia Vlok.

Commander Simon van Garderen (Retired), Colonel George Snyman (retired), and Colonel Pikkie Siebrits (retired) – the last officer to command the squadron – each reflected on their time with 24 Squadron, sharing stories and memories that emphasised the camaraderie and operational excellence that defined their era.

SAAF 24 Squadron, known as the Buccaneers, was originally formed in 1941 as a World War II bomber unit.

It was re-established in May 1965 at Royal Naval Air Station Lossiemouth in the UK to operate the Blackburn Buccaneer S Mk50 strike aircraft, before relocating to Waterkloof AFB in South Africa.

The squadron played a critical role during the Border War, flying long-range strike missions and providing air-to-air refuelling in support of Mirage F1AZ fighter jets.

It flew its first operational mission on May 4, 1978 during Operation Reindeer at Cassinga, and its final sortie on February 6, 1988 during Operation Hooper near Cuito Cuanavale.

The unit earned a reputation for sophisticated tactics and operating effectively in high-threat environments, without a single aircraft or crew loss in combat.

Commander Simon van Garderen (Retired) also credited their success to the excellent ground staff and training.

24 Squadron was disbanded in March 1991, marking the end of the Buccaneer era in the SAAF, and closing a distinguished chapter in South Africa’s military aviation history.

Colonel Pikkie Siebrits (retired), who had the job of closing down the squadron, said at the time the call was made because the ‘war was over’.

To him, one of his proudest life achievements was that he could spend 1 075 hours flying a Buccaneer.

“Nobody has ever regretted flying a Buccaneer,” he said.

On site was the 421 Buccaneer aeroplane that is currently being repaired by volunteers like Jacques Muller over weekends.

Robin Hogg, one of the squadron members, moved the 421 from a hangar to showcase it and to celebrate 60 years of the Buccaneer aircraft in the South African Airforce.

He said, “I was privileged to serve on the squadron for 10 years during the bush war. And today I serve together with my friends, colleagues and volunteers to restore 421 to her former glory. She will continue her service in the SAAF as a majestic static educational display.”

A highlight of the formal portion was the presentation of the Honorary Pirate Awards by Colonel Riem Morton (retired) and General Lappies Labuschagne (retired), a symbolic tribute to the squadron’s unique spirit and enduring legacy.

The receivers of these two awards were two volunteers who helped the squadron as volunteers.

Deon Coetzee, a stalwart keeping reunions, projects and squadron legacy alive, was the first recipient, and Author Johan Conradie, who has written several commemorative books on the squadron relating in fine detail their activities, was the second.

After the formalities, attendees had the opportunity to take photos with Buccaneers 414 and 421, iconic aircraft central to the squadron’s history.

A solemn and unified moment unfolded as everyone was asked to stand for two minutes of silence as an emotional tribute to fallen comrades and a powerful reminder of the legacy that lives on through those who served.

Robin Hogg then introduced a newly-composed 24 Squadron song, Hit the Floor – it’s 24, which was played in full, offering a fresh tribute to the past.

