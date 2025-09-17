WATCH: Committee probes corruption at Tshwane’s metro police impound

Security officials without name tags and PSiRA numbers, unofficial ‘discounted rates’ and an inadequate system to track vehicles moving in and out of the TMPD impounding depot in Region 3 (Central and western) are what MPAC aims to resolve.

This follows after a visit by the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) to the site this week.

The committee followed up on allegations regarding corrupt operations unfolding at the facility.

MPAC Chairperson Godwin Ratikwane said the impound depot was ‘riddled with corruption and improper management practices’ that his office would begin tackling.

Ratikwane said that following the identification of structural flaws at the depot, his team were working on addressing this at the facility.

He said the oversight included a meeting with metro officials onsite, who confirmed that there was indeed corruption at the depot.

“A notable concern for me was that the city’s contracted security company [guards] on-site were not wearing uniforms, had no name tags and carried no PSiRA numbers,” Ratikwane said.

According to Ratikwane, several key findings were made during the visit.

These include unrecorded impounded vehicles, meaning that cars could be impounded and later released without any receipts proving that vehicle owners had paid the required fines in terms of the city’s by-laws.

Another concern raised was that once vehicles were impounded, TMPD officers would allegedly instruct security guards not to register the cars upon entry into the depot.

“This way, owners would be told to pay discounted rates directly to TMPD officers instead of at the metro’s designated pay point,” he explained.

The infrastructure at the depot was also flagged as dilapidated, with Ratikwane noting “no sign of recent maintenance work having been done”.

He said metro officials on-site further informed him that they were unable to keep an accurate count of the number of impounded vehicles due to a lack of adequate monitoring systems.

According to Ratikwane, this meant they could not properly account for cars on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

“They also indicated that since 2017, they have been waiting for CCTV cameras to be installed,” Ratikwane said.

As part of the resolutions of the oversight visit, Ratikwane confirmed that MPAC will be calling for detailed reports from the relevant department and will conduct further oversight visits at the site.

“This is to mitigate corruption within the TMPD and ensure that proper accountability mechanisms are in place,” he added.

