Operation Shanela cracks down on crime in Soshanguve and Riegat

Police in Tshwane, working alongside various law enforcement agencies, have made significant progress in the fight against crime, following a large-scale crime prevention operation under the banner of Operation Shanela.

The co-ordinated effort on September 20, under the control of Major-General Samuel Thine, in Soshanguve and Rietgat, resulted in 354 arrests for a range of offences.

Role-players included SAPS specialised units, the departments of Home Affairs, TMPD, Community Safety representatives, Gauteng Traffic Police, and Community Policing Forums (CPFs).

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the operation is proof of the police’s unwavering commitment to tackling crime through strategic planning, intelligence-driven actions, and visible policing.

“This joint approach is about ensuring safer communities across the Tshwane District, particularly in crime-prone areas such as Soshanguve and Rietgat,” he said.

The first phase of the operation focused on targeted arrests by detectives. This phase accounted for 257 suspects, including 79 linked to gender-based violence (GBV) cases, five for murder, seven for attempted murder, five for armed robbery, and 13 for rape.

Van Dyk said uniformed members detained 48 undocumented foreign nationals, who were handed over to immigration authorities for further processing.

“Law enforcement officers also searched 872 individuals and 651 vehicles, with 29 vehicles verified for possible theft.

“These searches led to 28 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, while traffic officers issued 77 infringement notices, valued at R98 500.”

As part of hotspot policing, SAPS members patrolled 38 high-risk areas, which led to several on-the-spot arrests: six for public drinking and five for drug-related offences.

During these operations, officers seized 62 baggies of narcotics and an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be linked to drug dealing.

One of the operation’s highlights was the successful arrest of a suspect wanted for armed robbery, who had been eluding police in the area.

Another important component of Operation Shanela was compliance inspections at 17 liquor outlets.

“Of these, eight were found to be non-compliant with the Liquor Act. At one outlet, officers discovered a cache of illicit liquor, leading to the confiscation of alcohol,” said Van Dyk.

Major-General Thine commended all law enforcement partners and community structures for their dedication.

“The success of Operation Shanela rests on the collaboration between the police and the community. Together, we are reclaiming our streets from criminals,” he said.

Residents have been urged to play an active role in ensuring safety by reporting suspicious or criminal activities through the Crime Stop hotline 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.

