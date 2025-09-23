Residents voice frustration as Soshanguve water crisis deepens

The Tshwane metro has announced a 24-hour water shutdown in Soshanguve, following abnormally high consumption levels that have placed immense strain on the system.

Region 1, which includes Soshanguve, has been the most severely affected, with the Soshanguve L tower zone left without a water supply in recent days.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the situation began deteriorating on September 20.

Several interventions were immediately introduced, including restricting inflow into the Soshanguve DD reservoir and reducing outflow from the Soshanguve L tower.

Mashigo said that despite these efforts, water levels did not improve, prompting the municipality to implement a complete shutdown of outflow from Soshanguve L for at least 24 hours.

He stressed that irresponsible water use is at the heart of the crisis. High levels of consumption, coupled with wastage, have left the system unable to meet demand.

“It is vital to highlight that the failure to use water responsibly has a direct and negative impact on our ability to sustain supply for all households.

“Ignoring water-saving practices creates pressure on the system, leaving the city with no option but to introduce strict restrictions.”

Residents have been advised to use water only for essential purposes, such as cooking, drinking, and personal hygiene.

The metro further advised households to repair leaks on their properties, refrain from watering gardens during the day, avoid filling swimming pools, and stop washing vehicles with hosepipes.

Residents have expressed concern about the inconvenience caused by the shutdown but acknowledged the need for drastic measures.

Mapaseka Moremi pointed out that while households must save water, the municipality should also address issues of ageing infrastructure, illegal connections, and leaks that contribute to system losses.

The latest crisis has reignited frustration among residents, many of whom feel the burden of water shortages more acutely than others.

Block L resident Sheila Molefe said that it’s not only residents who contribute to the high usage of water, but also the persistent water leaks in the area.

“There is a water leak near the Tshwane University of Technology that has been going on for months now.

“The only communication you receive from Tshwane is them acknowledging your report on a service delivery issue; you will never see them on site or fixing,” said Molofe.

