Three killed, two injured in deadly shootout in Atteridgeville

Three suspects were left dead and two critically injured in a high-speed chase and shoot-out between police and a group of alleged hijackers in Atteridgeville on September 23.

According to Gauteng police, this was an intelligence-driven operation targeting a group of suspects linked to multiple hijackings around Pretoria.

The co-ordinated effort involved members of SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Gauteng Highway Patrol, CAP Specialised Operations, Tracker Connect, and Gemini Global Defence.

According to police, the suspects were travelling in a Suzuki Ciaz when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

They sped off, leading to a chase through Atteridgeville. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, sparking a deadly shoot-out.

“Three of the suspects were fatally wounded, while two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A total of five suspects were involved,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Nevhuhulwi added that the operation led to significant recoveries as police confiscated four unlicensed firearms with ammunition, a military-grade signal jamming device, hand gloves, balaclavas, cellphones, a speedpoint machine used to swipe victims’ bank cards, and a large number of bank cards believed to have been stolen.

The suspects’ Suzuki Ciaz was seized, and a Ford Ranger Stormtrack, hijacked earlier in Lotus Gardens, Pretoria, was recovered in Atteridgeville.

Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the Ford Ranger keys were found on one of the suspects.

“The recovered items, including the firearms, jamming device, and stolen vehicle, link the suspects to scores of hijacking cases committed across Pretoria in recent months. The investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Police have booked the seized vehicles into a designated SAPS pound for further processing, while the injured suspects remain under police guard in the hospital.

