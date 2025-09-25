Police seize guns, badges and bank cards in Menlyn

The police in Tshwane have arrested a 29-year-old on Frikkie de Beer Street, in Menlyn, after he was found with three unlicensed firearms, police badges, scores of bank cards and driver’s licenses.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the suspect was arrested at his home on September 24 at about 14:00.

Nevhuhulwi said investigations revealed that he has other pending cases of possession of unlicensed firearms.

She said the 29-year-old was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and several rounds of ammunition.

“The police also confiscated two SAPS name badges, a few driver’s license cards, and bank cards with different names.”

She said preliminary investigations have established that the suspect has cases of possession of unlicensed firearms pending against him that are still being prosecuted.

“He is expected to appear before Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on September 26.”

She said police investigations in the matter are continuing.

