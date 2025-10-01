SuperSpar Monument Park celebrates 30 years with major revamp and community giving

The Monument Park SuperSpar has unveiled a fresh, modern new look and is looking to celebrate this milestone with the community through giveaways.

The upgrades, as part of the 30th Anniversary, will now see customers take on the chance to win their share of R500 000 in prizes, with these special offers continuing until October 5, 2025.

The celebrations weren’t just about retail, though. The week closed with a generous R10 000 donation to Gideon Place of Safety, a charity that has been a longstanding partner of the store, adding a heartfelt layer to the anniversary event.

The upgrades were strategically planned and completed over the course of hours, as a means to ensure that customers experienced no disruption and could continue their normal shopping throughout the process.

The extensive revamp has resulted in a brighter, more contemporary, and user-friendly store environment.

The store’s relaunch week was packed with excitement, featuring special promotions and in-store festivities as Vodacom Bulls rugby stars Johan Grobbelaar and Marcell Coetzee joined shoppers in marking the relaunch.

Fans were treated to the official launch of the new Bulls Crisps range, currently available exclusively in selected SPAR stores, to add more flavour to the occasion.

Co-owner of SuperSpar Monument Park, Jacques Jones, emphasised that the renovation was more than just about aesthetics.

“This revamp is about more than a new look – it’s about making shopping easier, more enjoyable, and keeping the same personal service our customers know,” Jones said. “After 30 years, we’re proud to celebrate our community’s loyalty and our team’s dedication while continuing to evolve for the future.”

Managing Director of SPAR North Rand, Jerome Jacobs, highlighted the importance of the store to the local area and the wider SPAR brand.

“Superspar Monument Park has been part of Pretoria for three decades, and this upgrade ensures it remains modern, relevant, and convenient,” Jacobs said.

“While retail keeps changing, what stays the same is SPAR’s heart is friendliness, care, and putting people first.”

Shoppers who haven’t yet visited the revitalised store still have the opportunity to enjoy relaunch specials and enter to win their share of R500 000 in prizes until October 5, 2025.