Emerging UP artists take top honours

Four artists from the University of Pretoria (UP) received the Key to the Museum Award at the South African Museums Association (SAMA) National Conference Gala and Awards evening.

The conference was held at the Ditsong Museum of National Cultural History recently.

Bruce Bowale (painting), Natania Botha (sustainable sculpture), Pinky Manganye (painting) and Malebogo Molokoane (glass) were each presented with the award.

This is a symbolic honour that celebrates emerging artists who show exceptional potential to open doors of creativity, innovation and cultural expression within the museum space.

During the three-day conference, hosted at the Javett–UP Art Centre, the four artists also curated a series of installation artworksshowcased for participants.

These installations provided delegates with a powerful, first-hand experience of how emerging artists are shaping contemporary narratives in South Africa’s museum and heritage sector.

Each of the four recipients brings a unique vision to the arts.

Bowale’s paintings capture layered narratives of contemporary South African life, while Botha is a mosaic and sustainable sculpture artist who transforms recycled materials into thought-provoking works that explore environmental and social themes.

Manganye’s vibrant paintings celebrate heritage, identity and community and Molokoane works with glass to create artworks that balance fragility and strength, and reimagines traditional forms through a modern lens.

The recognition of Bowale, Botha, Manganye and Molokoane reflects a growing commitment within South Africa’s heritage sector to support emerging talent and to embrace creativity as a catalyst for resilience and sustainable cultural futures.

Their contributions serve as a reminder that art has the power to open doors, not only into museums, but into new ways of seeing and connecting with the world.

Botha said the recognition has given her new hope as an artist.

“Being a full-time artist has so many challenges, especially financial insecurity. Winning the Key to the Museum Award gave me a new hope that my art and struggle are being recognised,” Botha said.

Bowale said winning the award was both an honour and a humbling experience. He said he’s grateful for the recognition, as it reminds him of the journey that brought him here. “This isn’t just a personal win – it’s a reflection of the people who have supported, challenged, and inspired me along the way.”

He thanked his mentors, team members, family, galleries, museums and organisations that he has worked with throughout his career for their unwavering belief in him and their contributions to this achievement.

“Every late night, setback, and breakthrough has been part of a collective effort. An award like this serves as a moment to pause and reflect, but also as motivation to keep pushing forward. There’s always more to learn, more to build, and more to give. Thank you again. This means more than I can fully express,” he said.

The four award-winning artists also each receive a three-month exhibition at the Ditsong Museum from October.

