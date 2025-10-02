Popcorn the Pomeranian thrives after skull surgery

A Pomeranian named Popcorn has made a remarkable recovery after pioneering surgery was performed at the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Veterinary Science.

The eight-year-old dog, who suffered a devastating head injury in a fight earlier this year, is now thriving after veterinarians used 3D-printing technology to reconstruct part of her skull.

Popcorn’s ordeal began in February when she was attacked by a larger dog and sustained a severe injury known as a comminuted, depressed skull fracture.

Surgical Resident at Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (OVAH), Dr Shannon van Rooyen, explained that in such cases, the skull shatters into multiple fragments, some of which press into the brain, often leaving animals weak, disoriented, and at risk of seizures.

“By the time she was admitted in May, her future looked bleak. Yet the veterinary team was determined to fight for her.”

Van Rooyen said the operation was a landmark moment for the faculty and reflected its commitment to both innovation and care.

She was at the centre of the case and explained how the team approached the challenge.

“Our first priority was to stabilise her. Once she was strong enough, we performed a CT scan to create a 3D model of her skull. From this, a custom titanium plate was designed and printed to fit perfectly,” she said. “During the surgery, we carefully removed the loose bone fragments pressing on her brain, then placed the plate to reconstruct her skull and protect her from future trauma,” she explained.

Van Rooyen said the surgery was delicate and complex, performed under the guidance of specialist surgeons, but the results exceeded expectations.

Popcorn spent two weeks recovering in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where clinicians and veterinary students provided round-the-clock monitoring, physiotherapy, and nursing support.

To celebrate her courage, the team presented Popcorn with a certificate of bravery before she was discharged.

Popcorn’s journey has left an impression not only on her family but also on the veterinary team who worked tirelessly to save her.

Van Rooyen described the case as ‘a story of courage, innovation, and hope’ and said it highlighted the unbreakable bond between pets and their owners.

Her owner, Mikaela Bester, says the recovery has been nothing short of a miracle.

“She is eating, playing, and enjoying life again. She remains the bright, happy companion we adore. “I am so grateful to the veterinary team who fought for her life, and their commitment and compassion gave us back our little dog,” Bester said.

