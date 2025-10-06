Metro to fund VIP allowance through salary savings

The Tshwane Metro Council has approved a new fixed allowance system that will see 65 metro police officers tasked with VIP protection duties, each receiving R35 000 per month in addition to their normal salaries.

The measure, which amounts to an extra R26-million annually, is intended to replace ballooning overtime costs that the Auditor-General (AG) has repeatedly flagged as unsustainable.

According to a report tabled before council, the mayor, deputy mayor, Speaker, and chief whip are each entitled to two protectors per shift on a two-shift system.

VIP protection may also be extended to other councillors if a SAPS risk assessment shows it is necessary. At present, 13 councillors receive protection based on such assessments.

The council report acknowledged that extended working hours have created a well-established trend of excessive overtime within the VIP Protection Unit for some time.

Previous attempts to curb costs were undermined by the demanding schedules of senior political office bearers and the need to ensure their safety.

The Speaker confirmed that the proposal to introduce the allowance was unanimously accepted by all political parties in the council.

However, concerns remain that the plan could create fresh audit risks as it will exceed the municipality’s existing budget.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the R26-million expenditure will be covered through savings realised from employee-related costs, specifically unfilled vacancies.

He said this approach ensures that no additional burden is placed on residents while maintaining fiscal discipline.

Mashigo stressed that the initiative directly responds to the AG’s recommendations to curb overtime abuse.

“By introducing this allowance, the metro is proactively addressing audit concerns and aligning its operations with sound financial management practices,” he added.

The municipality also confirmed that it had engaged extensively with the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union through the Local Labour Forum, the recognised platform for collective bargaining.

“Although consensus could not be reached, the metro transparently communicated its intention to proceed in the interest of operational efficiency and sustainability,” he said.

Selection of qualifying officers will be based on fitness, suitability, and active performance in VIP protection duties.

This practice, Mashigo noted, is not new, as the municipality has provided security to political office bearers for over a decade.

To ensure accountability, supervision of officers receiving the allowance will be carried out by higher-ranking officers, including shift supervisors, in line with the metro’s internal policies and collective agreements.

Responding to criticism that the decision prioritises political office bearers’ safety over broader service delivery needs, Mashigo emphasised that the TMPD remains committed to its broader mandate.

“The TMPD continues to focus on road policing, by-law enforcement, and crime prevention. Protecting political and administrative office bearers is a critical function that enables them to safely perform their service delivery responsibilities for the benefit of all residents,” he said.

ALSO READ: Expired goods seized as metro clamps down on unsafe outlets

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.