Pretoria teen’s fairy-tale arrival steals the show

A Pretoria east matriculant’s long-time dream came true when she arrived at her matric farewell in a horse-drawn carriage, complete with a flowing gown fit for royalty.

Matriculant Daniëlle Maritz said the magical moment felt like something straight out of a storybook.

“I was very happy because it was like a dream of mine since I was like 12 years old,” she said.

“I literally felt like a princess.”

Daniëlle said the idea came to her when she pictured how her voluminous dress would fit the ‘princess vibe’.

“I thought about Prince Charles and the old ways, arriving in a carriage. Nobody does it anymore, so I wanted something more unique than all the random cars,” she explained.

She said her entrance certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

“When I arrived, everyone’s phones were out,” said Maritz.

She added that people just stared for a whole minute and a half.

Maritz said she was stressed at first because she did not know what people would think.

“People took videos, cheered, and even along the road, people stopped to watch and scream. It was so special.”

Maritz attended the farewell with her date, Blake Barnard, and said she will treasure the fairy-tale evening forever.

Her father, Danie, said the dream had been years in the making.

“I think she started talking about it at the end of primary school,” he said.

“She kept the pictures and ideas, and we just knew we had to make it happen. Seeing her so happy made it all worth it.”

