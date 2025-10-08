Two men accused of taxi killings granted bail

The Cullinan Magistrate’s Court granted bail of R2 000 each to two members of the Mamelodi Taxi Association on Monday.

Masipa Victor Maepa (38) and Job Matsobane Magongwa (43) face multiple charges, including five counts of murder, five counts of kidnapping, and five counts of assault.

It is alleged that on September 11, a group of men, one of them being a member of the Tembisa Taxi Association, were driving around Mamelodi East in a taxi when they were confronted by members of rival taxi associations.

The aggressors are allegedly associated with the Mamelodi Taxi Association and the Mamelodi Long Distance Taxi Association.

NPA Regional Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the men were accused of coming from Tembisa to steal taxis.

They were allegedly assaulted, tied up, placed back in their taxi, and driven to Cullinan, where the vehicle was set alight.

Mahanjana said two men initially managed to escape the burning vehicle but later succumbed to their injuries.

A member of the Cullinan CPF received a complaint about a burning taxi on Brandbach Road in Cullinan.

Upon arrival, three bodies were found burned beyond recognition inside the vehicle, with two additional men outside the taxi who later died from their injuries.

Mahanjana said the investigations by the Taxi Violence Unit of the SAPS led to the arrest of the accused, who handed themselves over to police on September 20.

In court, the accused requested bail, citing their roles as breadwinners, stable employment with the Mamelodi Taxi Association, and confirmed residential addresses.

Prosecutor Pfunzo Sinyegwe opposed bail, presenting the affidavit of the investigating officer, Mokgola Rapetswa, which warned that their release could endanger witnesses.

It was also noted that Magongwa had a prior assault conviction.

The Magistrate, however, found that exceptional circumstances existed which, in the interest of justice, permit their release on bail.

The matter has been postponed to November 26 for further investigation.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.