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Beloved Pretoria father identified as victim of fatal N4 crash

The man killed when his vehicle slammed into a bridge pillar on the N4 has been identified as Eddie de Sousa, a beloved father of two.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

The Pretoria father who died in a horrific crash on the N4 East earlier this week has been identified as Eddie de Sousa.

De Sousa, who was in his late 40s, died after his vehicle crashed into a bridge pillar beneath Simon Vermooten Road in the Equestria area on Tuesday, August 18.

Laerskool Tygerpoort has since confirmed his death, describing him as the beloved father of two of its learners.

In a heartfelt message, the school said its community had learnt of De Sousa’s tragic and sudden death with great sadness.

“In this incredibly difficult time, we carry the De Sousa family in our hearts,” the school said.

The school said it hoped the family would find strength, comfort and peace in the days ahead and that their memories of Eddie would provide comfort during their grief.

“From everyone at Laerskool Tygerpoort – we are thinking of you, praying for you and walking this road with you. May Eddie’s memory always be a blessing.”

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) previously said it was called to the N4 East at about 14:30 on Tuesday.

Responders found a single vehicle that had collided with a bridge pillar at what appeared to be high speed.

De Sousa was found heavily entrapped in the driver’s seat and showed no signs of life. He was declared dead at the scene.

VEMRU members assisted City of Tshwane firefighters in using specialised hydraulic rescue equipment, commonly known as the Jaws of Life, to extricate him from the wreckage.

The scene was handed over to police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Traffic was delayed for several hours while emergency services and law enforcement officials worked at the scene.

VEMRU extended its condolences to De Sousa’s family and loved ones.

*Please note this article has been amended

Also read: Man killed after car slams into N4 bridge pillar in Pretoria East

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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