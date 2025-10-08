Power outage affects parts of Pretoria

Large sections of Pretoria were left in the dark on Tuesday following a medium-voltage power outage that affected the CBD and nearby suburbs, including Colbyn, Hatfield, Sunnyside and Arcadia.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the metro’s switching team had been dispatched to attend to the fault.

“Our technicians are on site to locate the problem, and restoration work will begin as soon as the cause is identified. “Unfortunately, there is currently no estimated time of restoration,” he said.

Mashigo urged residents to remain patient while technicians work to safely isolate and repair the issue.

#PowerAlert Hatfield and surrounding areas The City of Tshwane is aware of a medium-voltage power outage affecting parts of the Pretoria CBD and nearby suburbs. The impacted areas include Colbyn, Hatfield, Sunnyside and parts of Arcadia. Our switching team has been dispatched… — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) October 8, 2025

“Power will be restored in stages once the system has been stabilised,” he added.

He said the Bryntirion area has also been hit by a separate outage, with teams investigating the cause.

Mashigo added that, meanwhile, the Saulsville Substation remains offline after a trip at the Kwagga Substation.

Is this also the reason Danville is off too? — Babalwa Bubbles Makhanda (@BubblesMak68976) October 8, 2025

The metro said updates will be provided once more information becomes available.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.