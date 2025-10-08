Local newsMunicipal

Power outage affects parts of Pretoria

Parts of Pretoria, including the CBD, Colbyn, Hatfield, Sunnyside and Arcadia, remain without power as the metro works to identify and repair the fault.

Electricity teams vehicle for illustration. Photo: .facebook/CityofTshwane

Large sections of Pretoria were left in the dark on Tuesday following a medium-voltage power outage that affected the CBD and nearby suburbs, including Colbyn, Hatfield, Sunnyside and Arcadia.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the metro’s switching team had been dispatched to attend to the fault.

“Our technicians are on site to locate the problem, and restoration work will begin as soon as the cause is identified.

“Unfortunately, there is currently no estimated time of restoration,” he said.

Mashigo urged residents to remain patient while technicians work to safely isolate and repair the issue.

“Power will be restored in stages once the system has been stabilised,” he added.

He said the Bryntirion area has also been hit by a separate outage, with teams investigating the cause.

Mashigo added that, meanwhile, the Saulsville Substation remains offline after a trip at the Kwagga Substation.

The metro said updates will be provided once more information becomes available.

Pamela Vuba

Pamela is a junior journalist at Rekord who focuses on community news in Pretoria, particularly in the eastern parts of the capital city. Pamela writes for the Pretoria East Rekord as well as Rekord’s online platforms.
