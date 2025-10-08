Rietvlei Nature Reserve fire a “controlled ecological burn”

A controlled burn was conducted at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Pretoria on Wednesday evening, October 8, with staff on-site managing the operation to ensure the fire remained contained and safe.

The blaze sparked some concern on social media as residents worried about the size of the flames and the resulting smoke column.

According to Peter Ruddle from Friends of Rietvlei Nature Reserve, the burn was part of the reserve’s regular ecological management plan, which is carried out every three to four years in different sections of the grassland.

“During these operations, they don’t burn the same area each time; different blocks of the reserve are burned in different years. It’s a rotational system designed to improve grazing quality and reduce the risk of uncontrolled fires,” he said.

Ruddle explained that the burn helps remove old, dry grass, which is low in nutrients during winter, allowing new, healthier grass to grow in its place.

“Controlled burning rejuvenates the ecosystem and improves the quality of grazing for the animals,” he added.

He confirmed that permits are in place and that authorities have been informed of the operation.

Ruddle noted that burning at night was a deliberate choice, as there is less wind, making it easier to control the fire and prevent it from spreading.

“All measures are in place to ensure the animals are safe, and the fire remains fully controlled,” Ruddle assured.

He also mentioned that residents in nearby areas and farmers may see flames or smoke from the reserve, but there is no cause for alarm as the fire is fully under control.

