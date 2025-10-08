Water to return to Ga-Rankuwa, Winterveldt and Klipgat after valve repair

Residents in Ga-Rankuwa, Winterveldt, and parts of Klipgat will soon see their water supply fully restored following a disruption that left many households without water for the last day.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the city’s water and sanitation teams have concluded investigations into the outage and identified a faulty valve within the distribution system as the main cause of the interruption.

He said that the malfunction had disrupted the normal flow of water into the network.

“The valve has now been fixed and reopened, allowing water to begin refilling pipelines and reservoirs in the affected areas,” said Mashigo.

He explained that while the system gradually recovers, residents may notice low pressure or intermittent supply as the network stabilises.

“This balancing process is necessary to ensure all areas receive adequate water pressure without triggering further disruptions.”

Mashigo assured residents that the city is closely monitoring the restoration process to guarantee that all households regain consistent access to water.

He encouraged households to use water sparingly during this recovery phase to help the system stabilise more quickly.

“If no further technical issues arise, full restoration of the water supply is expected by tonight, October 8.”

Mashigo apologised for the inconvenience caused by this unplanned interruption and thanked residents for their patience and co-operation.

He reiterated that the metro is committed to maintaining reliable water services and responding promptly to faults to safeguard the delivery of this essential service.

