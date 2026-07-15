E-hailing driver robber sentenced to 30 years behind bars

An Eersterust man who violently robbed two e-hailing drivers just days apart has been sentenced to 30 years’ direct imprisonment.

The Pretoria Magistrates’ Court sentenced Kamar Davids (39) after convicting him on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Tshegofatso Makhudu, Davids and an accomplice requested an e-hailing service in Eersterust on the evening of November 14, 2023.

“Davids and his accomplice requested an e-hailing service in Eersterust. When the driver arrived, the vehicle was stationary when the two men entered it, pointed a firearm at the driver, assaulted him, and robbed him of his belongings before fleeing the scene.”

Just two days later, Davids and his accomplice allegedly used the same method to target another e-hailing driver.

After requesting a ride in Eersterust, the pair entered the driver’s vehicle and violently attacked him. The driver was struck with a firearm and threatened with a knife while being robbed of his belongings.

“During the robbery, police officers conducting patrols in the area approached the vehicle. The two suspects fled on foot, but police apprehended and arrested David. He has remained in custody since his arrest after the NPA successfully opposed his bail application.”

During his trial, Davids pleaded not guilty and denied committing the offences.

However, State Prosecutor Marsche Louw presented evidence, including testimony from both victims, which the court found proved his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

In mitigation of sentence, Davids’ legal representative asked the court not to impose the prescribed minimum sentences, citing his age and the fact that he has five dependent children.

Louw argued that Davids had shown no remorse and had violated the victims’ constitutional rights to safety and security.

She also told the court that violent crimes targeting e-hailing drivers had become increasingly prevalent and were preventing drivers from carrying out their work safely and freely.

The State argued that the victims were fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries and that the courts needed to send a clear message that such violent crimes would not be tolerated.

In sentencing Davids, the magistrate agreed with the State’s submissions and found that he had demonstrated no remorse.

The court noted the alarming increase in robberies targeting e-hailing drivers and said the victims had been lawfully earning a living when they were violently attacked and robbed.

The magistrate further found that Davids and his accomplice had not merely threatened the drivers but had physically assaulted them and infringed on their rights to safety and security.

The court found no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify deviating from the prescribed minimum sentences.

The NPA welcomed the 30-year sentence and said it remained committed to working with law enforcement agencies to ensure perpetrators of violent crime were brought before the courts and held accountable.

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