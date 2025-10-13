Police sergeant takes own life after killing colleague

A Pretoria police officer, wanted for murder and attempted murder in a domestic-related incident, shot and killed himself in Limpopo on October 12.

The police sergeant, who was attached to the Presidential Protection Services, fled from Gauteng to Limpopo and, when cornered by the police, took his own life.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the 53-year-old police sergeant from Riba Cross, Burgersfort, took his own life after being cornered by police along the R555 near Burgersfort.

According to Ledwaba, the sergeant had also fatally shot a SAPS Pretoria sergeant.

“On Sunday morning, October 12, he shot and wounded his wife in Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng,” Ledwaba explained.

Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, who was attached to the Presidential Protection Service in Pretoria, was wanted in connection with murder and attempted murder.

He added that following intelligence about his movements, Limpopo police intercepted the white Nissan he was driving.

“The suspect allegedly fired a shot towards police officers and, when cornered, turned the firearm on himself. The firearm used was confirmed to be a state-issued service pistol.”

Provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has strongly condemned the incident.

Hadebe expressed deep concern over the continued loss of lives due to domestic violence, particularly involving law enforcement officers.

“This tragedy once again highlights the urgent need for members to seek help when facing personal difficulties.

“We remain committed to supporting the well-being of our members while upholding the rule of law,” said Lieutenant-General Hadebe.

An inquest case has been opened, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been asked to investigate further.

