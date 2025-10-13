Pressure mounts on mayor over Modise report

The metro has confirmed that an independent investigation was conducted into alleged links between MMC for Finance and Deputy Mayor, Eugene ‘Bonzo’ Modise and a municipal service provider, Triotic.

Mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mogobozi said the investigation was undertaken by an independent legal firm and that the final report has been submitted to the Speaker of Council, who is responsible for managing such processes.

“We can confirm that the investigation has been completed and submitted to the Speaker of council, who is the custodian of such processes.

“As it is currently pending before council, we cannot comment,” said Mogobozi.

He added that a special council meeting expected to discuss the matter last week had been cancelled due to scheduling issues and the pending finalisation of the report.

“The continuation of the September Ordinary Council meeting scheduled for October 2 was cancelled due to the Ward 10 by-election,” said Mgobozi.

Mgobozi explained separately that a special council meeting was proposed on the assumption that the investigative report on the deputy mayor would be ready.

He said a notice was briefly issued on September 30, but was withdrawn the same afternoon when it became clear that the report was not finalised.

Mogobozi added that the timing and manner of the report’s release would be determined by the Speaker and council.

“Questions relating to Modise’s business interests, disciplinary action, and the alleged R170-million in irregular security contracts were also referred to the pending report.

“The metro cannot comment until council has concluded its consideration of the matter,” Mogobozi said.

The DA, however, has accused Mayor Nasiphi Moya of avoiding accountability and demanded that she release the findings of the internal investigation.

DA spokesperson Jacqui Uys said it is time for Moya to stop dodging questions about the ANC deputy mayor and Finance MMC and release the metro’s findings on his alleged unlawful conduct.

Uys said the DA first raised concerns in February about Modise’s alleged links to Triotic, a company that provides security services to the metro and claims that the mayor’s office has failed to act.

“The Sunday Times reports that an internal investigation by Tshwane has found that Modise may have failed to disclose and divest his interest in a company that provides ‘watchman’ services to the municipality,” said Uys.

She added that under the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), it is unlawful for a councillor to hold a financial interest in a municipal service provider.

Uys has also questioned why the metro has not cut off services to Mzansi Resorts, which is reportedly linked to Modise, despite arrears of R23-million.

“If there is an internal report that implicates Modise in failing to disclose and divest his interest in a company doing business with the municipality, Moya should already have fired him as finance MMC,” Uys said.

Mogobozi confirmed that no special treatment had been given regarding the resort’s municipal account.

“The matter is handled through the city’s credit control systems, which are administered by the responsible department,” he said.

