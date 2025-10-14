Dog attack in Equestria leaves three injured

A dog owner and two employees were left injured after a dog attack in Equestria, east of Pretoria, on Tuesday, October 14.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) received a call just after 10:30 am and immediately dispatched a team to the scene.

According to VEMRU spokesperson Casper Visser, they discovered three individuals with injuries, one of whom was critically injured.

“Upon arrival, VEMRU paramedics found three patients with varying degrees of injuries. One patient sustained critical injuries and received Advanced Life Support care before being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” Visser reported.

He added that the other two patients were stabilised at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear.

“But it appears the dog attacked its owner, and then two employees who tried to intervene were also injured in the process,” Visser explained.

He praised the swift response of the emergency teams, including Black Eagle EMS, Emer-G-Med, and Fun Cure EMS, who assisted at the scene.

VEMRU relies solely on donations and sponsorships to operate.

“We are grateful for the support of our donors and sponsors, which enables us to provide life-saving services to our community,” Visser concluded.

