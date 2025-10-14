Elderly woman found murdered in Waterkloof Park

Brooklyn police are investigating a murder case after an 86-year-old woman was found dead, having sustained multiple injuries in her Waterkloof Park home over the weekend.

According to police spokesperson Marinda Austin, a family member discovered the woman’s body after she failed to answer her phone.

“No arrests have been made, and there is no information on any witnesses at this stage,” Austin said.

Police are appealing to the community for assistance and are asking anyone with information to contact SAPS Brooklyn.

Austin also reminded residents to remain vigilant and take safety precautions to prevent crime.

She reminded people it is important to be alert and aware of your surroundings.

Austin also reminded the public to take steps to ensure their personal safety, including keep doors, gates, and windows locked at all times, and that any suspicious activities or persons should be reported to your neigbours, and either your CPF or the police.

She also reiterated that no-one should share their personal information, especially on social media, and that emergency numbers should be kept visible and easily accessible.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.