City promotes bird sanctuaries amid renewed concerns over illegal squatting

The Section 79 Chairperson for the Environment and Agriculture Management Oversight Committee, Councillor Gafane Hluphi, has encouraged Tshwane residents to take time to visit the metro’s bird sanctuaries.

Hluphi said the bird sanctuaries are valuable spaces for conservation, education, and recreation.

“Bird sanctuaries play a vital role in conserving biodiversity, providing educational opportunities, and offering citizens mental health benefits through a connection with nature,” said Gafane.

She said sanctuaries, such as Struben Dam in Menlo Park and the Muckleneuk Bird Sanctuary, serve as safe habitats for a variety of bird species and offer opportunities for outdoor activities like birdwatching and walking trails that enhance residents’ well-being.

Gafane recently conducted a pre-inspection visit to the Austin Roberts Bird Sanctuary in the Faerie Glen Nature Reserve and the Moreleta Kloof Nature Reserve.

She explained that she went to assess maintenance and conservation efforts ahead of an official committee inspection scheduled for November.

“The purpose is to ensure that all maintenance efforts align with the city’s Agricultural Environmental Management Department and broader conservation objectives,” she explained.

However, concerns have been raised about reports of vagrants trespassing and setting up informal structures at the Struben Dam Bird Sanctuary in Menlo Park.

In response, Hluphi said the committee was not yet aware of this but would investigate the matter immediately.

“We are, however, aware of vagrants trespassing at the Tweefontein Spruit Bird Sanctuary, where a clean-up operation is currently underway with the TMPD,” said Gafane.

She confirmed that the Struben Dam Bird Sanctuary is open to the public and has security personnel on site, and that it has been identified as one of the key sites for inclusion in the upcoming inspections.

Gafane said the committee is engaging law enforcement agencies to strengthen oversight and enforcement.

“The committee is working closely with the TMPD and Environmental Compliance Officers to strengthen patrols, enforce by-laws, and conduct regular joint operations to remove illegal occupants from the sanctuaries,” she said.

She added that the metro is also developing an integrated framework that will align environmental management, law enforcement, and urban planning to ensure continuous monitoring and early detection of illegal settlements before they expand.

“This proactive approach will help us safeguard Tshwane’s natural assets while maintaining clean, safe, and accessible public spaces for all residents,” said Gafane.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller said several shacks have reappeared inside the sanctuary and that people were seen entering through the stormwater canal.

“Vagrants are getting very comfortable again, building multiple shacks and trespassing into the Frank Struben Bird Sanctuary,” Muller said.

“It’s important to note that this bird sanctuary is not open to the public. A team needs to be sent out to remove the shacks and clean the area.”

Muller added that the metro previously removed illegal occupants from the site earlier this year, but the problem has resurfaced.

